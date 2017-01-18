Defence More Flexible with the Adaptive Armed Forces

(Source: Netherlands Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 18, 2017)

Minister of Defence Hennis-Plasschaert has sent a letter to the House of Representatives regarding the introduction of the Total Force Concept, known in the Netherlands as the ‘Adaptive Armed Forces’. In the letter, the Minister sets out how the armed forces will cooperate on a flexible and sustainable basis with commercial companies and organisations.



In the Adaptive Armed Forces, the Defence organisation will, for example, no longer have all capabilities at hand within the organisation itself, but will have personnel and materiel available to it when and where necessary. This more flexible set-up of organisational management will help deal with peaks in activity and ensure that sustainment can be increased relatively quickly. Above all, Defence will no longer need to permanently have every specialism available in-house.



