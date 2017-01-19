Airbus Provides Satellite Communications for the French Administration

(Source: Airbus Defence and Space; issued Jan 19, 2017)

PARIS --- Airbus Defence and Space has just been awarded a contract to supply satellite communication systems for UGAP, the French public procurement agency. This 4-year contract covers the supply of equipment and services for fixed and mobile satellite communications (Satcom) in the Ku and Ka frequency bands.



UGAP is a public institution and the only national procurement agency in France, serving mainly the state, local authorities and hospitals. The contract foresees all public technical services to use a simple order form for Satcom equipment and services anywhere on French territory.



“As a pioneer in satellite communication services for governments, we are pleased to make our expertise available to the French administration,” said Eric Souleres, Head of French business at the Secure Communications business cluster of Airbus Defence and Space.



Airbus Defence and Space’s users of fixed or mobile (vehicle, trailer, or shelter) Satcom stations include the Interior Ministry’s General Directorate for Civil Security and the departmental Fire and Emergency Response Brigades, plus about forty French Departments.



Satcom enables voice and data communications to be maintained, including areas without mobile network coverage, or when these networks are disabled following a natural disaster; or when there is a risk of high traffic owing to events such as terrorist attacks or the World Cup.



Military and governmental users worldwide benefit from the unique expertise developed by Airbus Defence and Space in the field of satellite communications. Besides covering the complete range of frequency bands (L, C, Ku, Ka, X and UHF), the company provides military satellite communications to some of the most high-tech armed forces in the world, including those of the UK, France, Germany, Canada, the US and NATO.



-ends-

