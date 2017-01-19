TGU Develops Russia’s First Monolithic Ceramics Printer to Make Helicopter Parts

TOMSK, Russia --- Scientists with Tomsk State University (TGU) in Siberia, who developed Russia’s first 3D monolithic ceramics printer, will use it in 2017 to print parts of new-generation helicopter engines, TGU Chancellor Eduard Galazhinsky told TASS.



"Our scientists in cooperation with engineers of Tomsk-based company InTech-M have assembled an industrial example of Russia’s first 3D printer designed to make monolithic ceramics. They are working on productionizing the 3D printer and have landed their first order for printing helicopter engine parts," Galazhinsky said.



According to him, the university implements the complete manufacturing cycle: first, the scientists produce ceramic powder, then make thermoplastic pastes - the printer’s ‘ink’ - out of it and then sinter the products after printing to afford them the properties required.



"The parts made by the printer are superstrong and in demand in the aerospace, chemical and oil-and-gas industries. For instance, the Polyus Company [a subsidiary of Roscosmos] in Tomsk is interested in making microcircuit chips of such ceramics to equip satellites," the chancellor said.



Vladimir Promakhov, a senior researcher with TGU, explained to TASS that the customer was Klimov JSC (a St. Petersburg-based subsidiary of the United Engine Corporation) developing a cutting-edge gas turbine power plant to equip helicopters. In mid-2017, TGU will show Klimov a demonstrator of part of a ceramic gas turbine engine, with the demonstrator printed by the 3D printer.



The 3D-printed ceramics is superior to high-alloy steel, nonferrous metals and hard alloys. Previously, there was no easy way to make quality complex-shape products of them. The scientists in Tomsk have succeeded in resolving the problem by using additive technologies also known as additive manufacturing. At the same time, the university is developing a powder for making engine parts by means of laser growth, with the powder to be unveiled to Klimov in mid-2017 too.



"To increase the efficiency ratio of a gas turbine engine, the temperature in its hot section should be raised to 1,300-1,500°C. There is no metal to work in this temperature bracket in a chemically corrosive medium, and the designers are seeking for new materials and new techniques to make products of them. We are developing advanced composite materials able to withstand vibration and high temperature in chemically corrosive media in a stable manner," Promakhov explained. -



