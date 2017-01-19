Boeing to Start Trump Era with New Wave of Downsizing (excerpt)

(Source: National Public Radio; posted Jan 19, 2017)

By Tom Banse

A 32-year career at Boeing comes to a close in April for engineer Dave Baine of suburban Seattle. Baine was already prepared to retire when Boeing sealed the deal by making him a buyout offer last week."It's better than a gold watch," he says. The deal is six months' pay in a lump sum and extended health insurance. "It'll help the younger folks that want to stick around and help some of the older folks exit quickly and quietly," he says.Boeing, the country's single largest exporter and one of the corporate sponsors of Friday's inauguration, enters the Donald Trump era with plans for buyouts and layoffs.This comes on top of nearly 11,000 job cuts across the company last year, according to a union tally.The company's PR department declined to say whether there's a specific target number for job cuts this year. Most of the trims are coming from the commercial jetliner workforce in western Washington state. Boeing has a lot of planes on order, but new jet sales are slowing. Plus, Canada, Brazil and China are getting in the game, making for increased competition and pricing pressure."We're not seeing any evidence of a serious downturn, but there's just a lot more risk of a downturn materializing," says Richard Aboulafia, an aviation analyst at the Teal Group. (end of excerpt)-ends-