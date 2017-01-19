Denel On Track to Meet Contract with Namibia

(Source: Denel; issued Jan 19, 2017)

Denel is on track to deliver armoured patrol vehicles and light-weight remote weapon systems to Namibia within the next four months.



The contract is a substantial one and consists of eight RG32M vehicles and four SDROW weapon stations. Johan Steyn, CEO of Denel Vehicle Systems, says delivery to Namibia will be completed by the end of March 2017.



The RG32M is a mine-resistant light armoured vehicle that is widely used by peacekeeping forces across the world. The latest version of the vehicle has been developed by Denel Vehicle Systems for deployment in Namibia, making use of the experience gained from the vehicle’s deployment in other parts of Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Balkans.



It can operate in a variety of roles and offers an ideal balance of protection and mobility. The vehicle transports five crew members with their kit and special purpose equipment. The four side doors and roof-mounted hatches allow easy entry and exit for both normal and emergency use.



The Self Defence Remotely Operated Weapon (SDROW) is a lightweight weapon system fitted with a light machine gun. It is designed for easy installation on a variety of vehicles and platforms. The system can be operated remotely by one crew member from under cover, including all weapon functions such as cocking, safety and firing. Depending on the selected weapon configuration the SDROW is effective against enemy targets at a range of over 600 metres.



