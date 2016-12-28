Republic of Serbia Orders Nine H145M; Airbus to Qualify Serbian Industry as Maintenance Partner and Supplier

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; dated Dec 28, 2016; issued Jan 19, 2017)

This photograph, used to illustrate the announcement below, suggests Serbian H145Ms will be armed with 68mm rocket pods as well as 12.7mm machine-gun pods, and carry a chin-mounted sensor ball as well as laser warning receivers. (Airbus photo)

BELGRADE ---The Republic of Serbia will acquire nine H145M helicopters from Airbus. The contract for procurement, associated services and related industrial cooperation was signed in Belgrade between Airbus, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Serbia on 28 December 2016.



With this procurement, the Serbian Air Force and Police will benefit from the capabilities offered by the latest generation helicopters, which will be tasked with transport, search and rescue, combat, medical evacuation, surveillance and security missions.



In addition to the procurement of helicopters and the support solution including spares, tools and documentation, the contract also includes the transfer of dedicated technology for maintenance and repair tasks on the purchased helicopters.



In parallel, the Serbian aeronautics plant "Moma Stanojlovic" near Belgrade will be certified as a Maintenance Centre for Airbus’ Gazelle helicopters and integrated into Airbus Helicopters maintenance network.



Furthermore, Serbian manufacturing plants and research institutions will receive support in order to obtain relevant qualifications and certifications enabling them to become part of the Airbus supply chain.





