SINGAPORE --- Indonesia has approved a sum of USD2 billion for the acquisition of five Airbus A400M Atlas multirole aircraft to boost the country's military airlift capabilities, multiple sources from within Indonesia's government and defence industry confirmed to IHS Jane's on 18 January.
The airframes will be acquired in the transport and utility configuration, and will be operated across the Indonesian Air Force's (Tentara Nasional Indonesia - Angkatan Udara: TNI-AU's) Aviation Squadrons 31 and 32. (end of excerpt)
(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third time in less than a year that an Indonesian A400M purchase makes headlines, after its minister of defense said in May 2016 that it would buy “a small number” of the aircraft, and again in August, after an Airbus sales team met with a number of Indonesian ministers in Jakarta to offer A400M and Eurofighter.)
