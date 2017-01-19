Indonesia Approves Acquisition of Five Airbus A400Ms for USD2 Billion (excerpt)

(Source: IHS Jane's Defence Weekly; posted Jan 19, 2017)

Ridzwan Rahmat

SINGAPORE --- Indonesia has approved a sum of USD2 billion for the acquisition of five Airbus A400M Atlas multirole aircraft to boost the country's military airlift capabilities, multiple sources from within Indonesia's government and defence industry confirmed to IHS Jane's on 18 January.The airframes will be acquired in the transport and utility configuration, and will be operated across the Indonesian Air Force's (Tentara Nasional Indonesia - Angkatan Udara: TNI-AU's) Aviation Squadrons 31 and 32. (end of excerpt)-ends-