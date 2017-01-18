Pentagon Plans Artillery Shell Containing An Electromagnetic Pulse Weapon (excerpt)

(Source: Dailymail.com; posted Jan 18, 2017)

By Cheyenne MacDonald

The US Department of Defense is developing a powerful new weapon that could cripple an entire city without directly hurting anyone.A recent solicitation from the Pentagon calls for a non-explosive electromagnetic pulse artillery shell capable of wiping out ‘a wide range of electronics, critical infrastructure, and computer-based systems.’The non-kinetic system would first be incorporated into a 155mm projectile and later scaled down to enable the use of multiple shells, allowing for devastating electronic attacks that are delivered by standard munition but cause no physical damage.According to the solicitation, the weapon will be designed to be cost-effective and precise, launching the non-kinetic effects (NKE) from a close range to limit the affected area.Essentially, such a weapon would render the target’s entire electronic infrastructure useless.The DoD will first develop a prototype weapon for the 155mm projectile, with the ultimate plan to create a ‘ruggedized, hardened electronics subsystem.’During the development process, the report says they’ll also be exploring and demonstrating different ways to carry out non-kinetic attacks, and testing the system’s capabilities in the field.‘Extensive use of wireless RF networking for critical infrastructure and communications systems provides an alternative attack vector for the neutralization of an adversary’s underlying industrial, civil, and communications infrastructure without the destruction of the hardware associated with those systems,’ the solicitation states. (end of excerpt)(ends)

DoD 2017.1 SBIR Solicitation

(Source: Small Business Administration; issued Nov 30, 2016)

OBJECTIVE:Develop and demonstrate an innovative, cost-effective, munitions-based electronics systems that can deliver non-destructive, non-kinetic RF effects against a wide range of electronics, critical infrastructure, and computer-based systems.DESCRIPTION:Extensive use of wireless RF networking for critical infrastructure and communications systems provides an alternative attack vector for the neutralization of an adversary’s underlying industrial, civil, and communications infrastructure without the destruction of the hardware associated with those systems.Advances in munitions-based microelectronics and power technologies make possible the implementation of non-kinetic cyber and electromagnetic “or electronic warfare (EW)” attacks that could be delivered via artillery launched munitions.The precision delivery of the non-kinetic effects (NKE) electronics payload close to the target allows low power operation which limits the geographical extent of impacted systems, and reduces the overall impact on the electromagnetic spectrum.PHASE I:Design and prototype an electronics subsystem for incorporation into a standard Army munition. The initial design will fit in a 155mm projectile, with a transition path for size reduction to allow incorporation of multiple NKE submunitions per projectile.PHASE II:Further develop and mature the NKE prototype system. Integrate the NKE system into an appropriate munitions platform. Explore, implement and demonstrate advanced non-kinetic attack techniques. Develop test methods and evaluate the system performance in the field.PHASE III:Finalize all aspects of the NKE and prepare for distribution. Develop a commercialization plan to transition the electronics subsystems to industry and relevant users. Private Sector Commercialization Potentials: The final NKE electronics system will support a number of commercial communications protocols. The ruggedized, hardened electronics subsystem may be transitioned to a wide variety of industrial and civil applications that call for operation in extremely harsh environments.-ends-