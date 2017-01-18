Poland is considering buying 14 army helicopters from either Airbus, Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky subsidiary or Leonardo-Finmeccanica this year, the defence minister said on Thursday.
NATO member Poland has sped up efforts to overhaul its military following Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and Moscow's renewed military and political assertiveness in the region.
"We are in the process of choosing an offer," Antoni Macierewicz told a news conference, without saying when a decision will be made. The defence ministry has said the contract could be worth 1 billion zlotys (198.65 million pounds).
The ministry is also considering buying more F-16 fighter jets and three new submarines, he said. (ends)
Click here for the full story, on the Reuters website.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The more time passes, the clearer it becomes that the Polish government is stumbling on its helicopter plans since it unilaterally canceled the order for 50 Airbus Caracal helicopters decided by the previous government.
It also has become clear that the Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo’s announcement on Oct. 10, 2016 that Poland had ordered 14 Black Hawks for its special forces was nothing but a public relations stunt to distract attention from the Caracal cancellation.)
-ends-