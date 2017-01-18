Poland Still Reviewing Its Options to Buy 14 Army Helicopters (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Jan 18, 2017)

Poland is considering buying 14 army helicopters from either Airbus, Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky subsidiary or Leonardo-Finmeccanica this year, the defence minister said on Thursday.NATO member Poland has sped up efforts to overhaul its military following Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and Moscow's renewed military and political assertiveness in the region."We are in the process of choosing an offer," Antoni Macierewicz told a news conference, without saying when a decision will be made. The defence ministry has said the contract could be worth 1 billion zlotys (198.65 million pounds).The ministry is also considering buying more F-16 fighter jets and three new submarines, he said. (ends)-ends-