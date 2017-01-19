CAE Signs a Series of Commercial and Business Aviation Training Solution Contracts Valued at More than C$250M

(Source: CAE, Inc.; issued Jan 19, 2017)

MONTREAL, Canada --- CAE announced today a series of aviation training contracts valued at more than C$250 million with airlines and business aircraft operators worldwide. The contracts include cadet-to-captain training programs, crew resourcing services, and the sale of 12 full-flight simulators (FFS), bringing the total number of FFS sales announced to date this fiscal year to 38.



The contracts highlight the span of CAE's commercial and business aviation training solutions. They include:



Ab-initio pilot training and resourcing agreements, illustrating CAE's support to the growing need for airline pilots



-- Jetstar Airways Australia: New ab-initio pilot training contract, in partnership with Swinburne University of Technology



-- Jetstar Airways Japan: A new 5-year crew resourcing services agreement



Airline and business aviation pilot training contracts, demonstrating the recurring nature of CAE's offering



-- Jet Airways in Asia: An exclusive 5-year training contract for Boeing 737NG pilot training



-- Smart Aviation in the Middle-East: A business aviation pilot and maintenance training program



-- Redstar Aviation in Europe: A business aviation training agreement for Learjet 45 pilot training



-- Undisclosed customers: An exclusive 2-year training contract for Airbus A320/A330 pilot training with an airline in South America, and business aviation training agreements for various aircraft platforms to customers in Asia and North America



The sale of 12 full-flight simulators, highlighting CAE's continued market leadership in training equipment



-- Shanghai Eastern Flight Training Co. (SEFTC) in China: Five full-flight simulators, including two Boeing 737MAX, one Boeing 787, one Airbus A350, one Airbus A320NEO and four flight training devices to SEFTC, the training centre subsidiary of China Eastern Airlines



-- Xiamen Airlines in China Three full-flight simulators, including two Boeing 737-800/8MAX and one Boeing 787-9



-- Korean Air in South Korea One Boeing 787 full-flight simulator



-- Sriwijaya Air in Indonesia One Boeing 737NG full-flight simulator



-- Southwest Airlines in the United States: One Boeing 737 full-flight simulator, as well as 14 CAE 550XR training devices



-- Undisclosed customer in North America: One Airbus A320 full-flight simulator



"CAE places great importance on supporting the growing training needs of airline and aircraft operators around the world with cadet-to-captain training solutions," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. "We are privileged to continue to be selected as their training partner of choice, building on our longstanding reputation for customer focus and ability to deliver quality training programs and equipment. We are committed to supporting their training needs long into the future."



The FFSs are at list prices, which include the value of OEM aircraft-specific data, parts and equipment (DP&E). In the case of these contracts, some customers are providing part of the OEM content.





CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a 70-year record of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with 8,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide.



