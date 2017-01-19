Vector Aerospace Signs Rolls-Royce T56 Support Contract with Major European Government

(Source: Vector Aerospace Corp.; issued Jan 19, 2017)

GOSPORT, UK --- Vector Aerospace Corporation, a global independent provider of aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with a major European government for the overhaul of Rolls-Royce T56 turboprop engines. The contract, which has a multi-year term, covers the overhaul of T56 engines, modules, components and accessories.



Simon Jones, Vice President - Business Development at Vector Aerospace, commented: "We are absolutely delighted to win this contract, and are looking forward to working closely with this customer over the coming years. This success once again highlights Vector Aerospace's position as an industry-leading Rolls-Royce Authorised Maintenance Centre for the T56 engine family, and further strengthens our global position within the market. Our comprehensive range of in-house repair schemes for high-cost engine components, combined with our competitive rates and turnaround times, ensures that we can deliver a product which meets our customers' budget expectations without sacrificing quality."



The Rolls-Royce T56/501-D engine is installed on a variety of aircraft, including Lockheed Martin's C‑130/L-100 Hercules transport family and P-3 Orion anti-submarine warfare platform, as well as Northrop Grumman's E-2 Hawkeye early warning aircraft.





Vector Aerospace is a global provider of aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services. Through facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, South Africa, Kenya and Singapore, Vector Aerospace provides services to commercial and military customers for gas turbine engines, components and helicopter airframes. Vector's customer-focused team includes over 2,200 motivated employees.



