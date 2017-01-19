Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 19, 2017)

BAE Systems, Ordnance Systems Inc., Radford, Virginia, was awarded a $177,837,003 modification (P000210) to contract W52P1J-11-G-0002 for construction and commissioning of the new nitrocellulose facility at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.



Work will be performed in Radford, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2018. Fiscal 2015, 2016, and 2017 other funds in the amount of $171,837,003 were obligated at the time of the award.



Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

