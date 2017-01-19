Combat Management System Upgrade Variant Likely for U.K.'S Future SSBN(R) Submarine

(Source: Forecast International; issued Jan 19, 2017)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- By using commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components, the Submarine Command System Next Generation (SMCS NG) offers cost savings that make it an attractive unit on the open market.



The variant known as the Astute Combat Management System (ACMS), which is designed primarily for the U.K. Royal Navy’s Astute class submarines, is expected to perform just as well as the early SMCS models. Production of the ACMS will parallel Astute submarine production at an average of one system every other year or so. A unit or two may also be produced for shore-based training down the road.



The current plan for the British SSN fleet is eight boats: seven Astute class and one Trafalgar class. Yet that remaining Trafalgar class boat is long overdue for replacement.



The U.K. MoD Defence Equipment Plan (DEP) refers to "the completion of the remainder of the seven class of Astute attack submarines." There is no mention of the construction of the eighth member of the class. In fact, there is speculation within the industry if the seventh Astute boat will even be built.



Reading between the lines of this information, it thus appears a decision has been made to move to a new design for the future SSBN(R) submarine, which will likely use an upgraded variant of the ACMS.



