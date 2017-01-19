OneWeb Plans Massive LEO Satellite Network to Provide Broadband Internet

(Source: Forecast International; issued Jan 19, 2017)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- As broadband data connections become an increasingly important part of society, satellite operators are working to expand their presence in that market. Currently there are a number of innovative ways to do that. Some companies are relying on large GEO satellites with frequency re-use and spot beams to provide coverage. O3b is another innovative company that uses satellites in medium Earth orbit (MEO) to provide coverage.



OneWeb's plan to build a massive network of LEO satellites represents the third option. OneWeb hopes to succeed where other companies have failed. In the late 1990s, companies like Teledesic and Skybridge announced ambitious plans to build similarly large networks of satellites to provide internet around the world. In fact, OneWeb is even using spectrum once owned by Teledesic. Those companies were not able to overcome the limitations of satellite Internet when faced with competition from growing terrestrial networks.



However, OneWeb has plans to take on these challenges. The company is taking advantage of advances in miniaturized computer components and declining launch prices to lower its costs. The company has attracted large investment from entrepreneurs and established companies. OneWeb has also formed partnerships with manufacturers and launch providers, providing a source of capital and expertise as it moves forward.



At this time, Forecast International expects production of satellites to begin slowly before ramping up as the company establishes its finances and tests its business model. This means that OneWeb will likely not reach its goal of having hundreds of satellites in orbit until well into the next decade, even though launches will begin as early as 2018.



