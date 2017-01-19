Indonesia Green-Lights A400M Procurement

(Source: Forecast International; issued Jan 19, 2017)

SINGAPORE - The Indonesian government has signed off on a proposed acquisition of new-build Airbus A400M military transport aircraft. The scope of the procurement involves five A400Ms delivered in the transport and utility roles, costing around $2 billion. The Indonesian National Defense-Air Force (TNI-AU) will operate these planes within its Aviation Squadrons 31 and 32.



The TNI-AU is undergoing a gradual modernization in its airlift capabilities. With an inventory consisting largely of aging Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules aircraft, Airtech CN-235s, and IPTN NC-212 Aviocars the service took a major step forward in February 2012 when it ordered nine new-build Airbus C-295 transporters. The A400Ms would provide another modern platform to supplement these C-295s.



Under the acquisition provision given a stamp of approval by the Indonesian House of Representatives' commission on defense, intelligence and foreign affairs, any deal with Airbus for the A400Ms will be made on condition that local assembly of the final three airframes is undertaken by state-owned PT Dirgantara. In addition, Indonesia will request Airbus to allow its engineers to study and observe the assembly of major aircraft components - including wings and fuselage shells - as it rolls out the first two airframes at the plant in Seville, Spain.



Also of note regarding TNI-AU fixed-wing airlift modernization is that the service also holds an option for seven more C-295s. If the option is acted upon, all seven would be license-produced in Indonesia by PT Dirgantara.



-ends-

