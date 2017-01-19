Guided-Missile Frigate Ezhou Joins East China Sea Fleet

(Source: China Military; issued Jan 19, 2017)

XIAMEN --- The commissioning ceremony for the guided-missile frigate Ezhou (Hull No. 513) was held at a naval port of the East China Sea Fleet of the PLA Navy in east China’s Fujian province on January 18, 2017.



The Ezhou is a new member of the Type 056 corvettes family of the PLA Navy. It is 89 meters in length and 11.14 meters in width and has a full-load displacement of 1,254 tons.



The Type 056 corvette features excellent drivability, navigability and stealth performance. In the East China Sea fleet, the Ezhou will be used in littoral patrol, fishery protection and escorting, anti-submarine operations and surface operations.



The guided-missile frigate Ezhou is named after the Ezhou City in central China's Hubei province.



-ends-

