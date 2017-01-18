The Ministry of Defense Orders Fourth Multi-Mission Vessel for the French Navy

(Source: French defence procurement agency, DGA; issued Jan 18, 2017)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The French navy’s Batiment Multi-Mission (B2M) class of ships are intended for patrol and public service missions in the country’s far-flung foreign dependencies; the fourth ship ordered this week will be home-ported in the Caribbean. (FR navy photo)

The Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) on 18 January 2017 awarded Kership, a joint subsidiary of Piriou and DCNS, an order for the construction of the fourth Batiment Multi-Missions (Multi-Mission Vessel, or B2M) which will be named “Dumont d'Urville.”



This order complements the previous three vessels ordered on December 30, 2013. In fact, given the capabilities of this class of ship, Defense Minister Jean-Yves le Drian decided in 2015, when updating the multiyear program law, to order a fourth ship, destined for the Caribbean. It will be delivered in the second half of 2018.



The first B2M, the D'Entrecasteaux, was handed over on 25 March 2016, and arrived at its home port of Noumea in New Caledonia, on 29 July 2016. Bougainville, the second multi-mission vessel, was handed over on 16 September 2016, and arrived at its home port at Papeete, in French Polynesia, on 16 December 2016. The third B2M, the Champlain, which is scheduled to be received at the beginning of 2017, will become operational by the summer 2017.



B2M vessels are intended to carry out sovereignty missions overseas: presence, surveillance and protection of French interests in exclusive economic zones, logistic support and safeguarding and assistance for the benefit of populations, especially in the event of natural disasters.



Manned by two crews of 20 sailors, and displacing about 2300 metric tonnes fully loaded, the B2M can reach a top speed of 13 knots. They replace the Batral light transport ships and have greater logistical support capabilities (crane, vehicles, containers, service craft) and can carry up to 17 people in addition to the crew.



They can carry out missions of up to 30 days without refueling, and are able to sail for 200 days a year.



