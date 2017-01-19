Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 19, 2017)

The Sig Sauer P320 has been selected by the US Army to replace the Beretta M92 (M9) currently in service. (Sig photo)

Sig Sauer Inc., Newington, New Hampshire, was awarded a $580,217,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the Modular Handgun System including handgun, accessories and ammunition to replace the current M9 handgun.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 19, 2027.



Army Contracting Command, Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-17-D-0016).





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Sig Sauer beat out Glock Inc., FN America and Beretta USA, the maker of the current M9 9mm service pistol, to win this contract.

The Army did not offer any details about what caliber the new Sig Sauer pistol will be.

The actual weapon is the Sig Sauer P320.)



-ends-

