Israel Aerospace Industries to Present a Variety of Systems at Aero India 2017

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued Jan 23, 2017)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will participate in Aero India 2017 (February 14-18, Bangalore, India). The company expects to expand collaboration with local leading companies to integrate strategic state-of-the-art systems for the Indian MOD, in a number of areas; and in accordance with the Indian Government’s Make in India policy.



These collaborations are a direct continuation of IAI’s business deals in India which totaled some $0.5 billion in 2016.



IAI has been working with the Indian defense industries and armed forces for the past 25 years, as part of strategic collaboration in many fields. The company collaborates with local companies and works with India's defense agencies, as well as the Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force and Army. Joint development projects include the Barak 8 Air defense system, in both its maritime and land-based versions; mission aircraft; various radar systems; and UAVs. Collaboration agreements are based on transfer of technology for the benefit of local production as part of the Indian Government’s policy of 'Make in India.'



Joseph Weiss, IAI's President and CEO said: “India is one of IAI's leading markets. This important market is characterized by long-term collaboration, joint development and production, technology transfer and technical support over many years. We are working to continue to maintain this status in the future, despite growing competition. The excellent reputation that IAI has earned among its Indian customers is vitally important to continuing this tradition of successful cooperation.”



At the exhibition, IAI will present a wide variety of strategic defense systems with an emphasis on MRSAM/LRSAM, in the loitering-munition category, featuring the low-cost Green Dragon, HARPY NG, HAROP, and for the first time in India –"Rotem" Multi-Rotor Loitering Munitions.



Moreover, a wide variety of unmanned aerial vehicles will be on display Including the Heron Family and the Bird Eye STUAS, which enable a wide variety of intelligence gathering capabilities in various spheres of activity.



IAI will also exhibit strategic radar systems, satellite communication systems, electro-optical systems using High Definition technology (M19HD, MOSP3000HD and MINI-POP) - modular systems for command and surveillance that are compact, with stabilized gyros for night and day observation at a competitive price.



In addition, IAI will present a variety of mission aircraft for intelligence missions, aerial control and naval surveillance on different platforms, such as AEW&C (Airborne Early Warning and Control), ELW 2090, and the B767-MMTT - an aerial refueling aircraft. IAI will also present its advanced capabilities in the field of cyber.





Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. is Israel’s largest aerospace and defense company and a globally recognized technology and innovation leader, specializing in developing and manufacturing advanced, state-of-the-art systems for air, space, sea, land, cyber and homeland security. IAI also designs and manufactures business jets and aerostructures, performs overhaul and maintenance on commercial aircraft and converts passenger aircraft to refueling and cargo configurations.



