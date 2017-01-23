US Debt Will Ultimately Defeat the Great American Military [As] Growing Interest Payments Mean Less Money for Defense Spending (excerpt)

(Source: Nikkei Asian Review; published Jan 23, 2017)

By Makoto Kajiwara

HONG KONG --- Stocks in Lockheed Martin and other companies in the U.S. defense industry have been on a roller-coaster ride since Donald Trump won the presidential election last November.After Trump, who was inaugurated on Friday, won the election, their stocks soared on his call for reinforcing U.S. defense capabilities. But they plunged in December as Trump said the prices of the new Air Force One presidential plane and the F-35 stealth fighter are too expensive.With investors feeling queasy from the whiplash, Wall Street is jittery, fearing that the Trump administration may be unable to increase defense spending due to financial constraints.The U.S. is indeed faced with strained public finances. The Congressional Budget Office has forecast that government debt will grow 64% over the decade from 2016 due to increases in social security and other expenses. Annual interest payments are projected to grow 2.9 times, much faster than a 24% increase forecast for the defense budget.Interest payments and defense spending joust for government revenue, and with the former increasing, the latter will be cut. Appropriations for the two will become comparable in 2026, and interest payments will exceed spending on defense a year later.As far as the U.S. government and Congress are concerned, payments to creditors will take priority over the military.Unlike interest payments, defense spending is a discretionary expense that can be adjusted by the government and lawmakers. But if Washington cuts defense spending, U.S. military power will be shaken, and, in turn, so will U.S. hegemony. (end of excerpt)-ends-