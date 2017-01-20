Chammal: Rafales Destroy Daesch Command Center on the Outskirts of Mosul

(Source: French Defence Staff; issued Jan 20, 2017)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

A French air force Rafale single-engined fighter takes off from France’s projected air base in the Middle East with a 1,000 kg laser-guided bomb visible on its centerline pylon. (French AF photo)

On January 16, 2017, a Rafale patrol flying from France’s advanced air base in the Middle East again hit Daech, destroying a tactical command center on the outskirts of Mosul and reducing its capabilities to harass Iraqi security forces.The mission, carried out in conjunction with six other coalition fighter aircraft, was to destroy buildings occupied by the terrorist organization. This site included artillery pieces, armored vehicles filled with explosives and a tactical staff on the southern outskirts of Mosul.Each attacking Rafale carried a 1000 kg laser-guided bomb with enhanced penetration capability on its centerline pylon. Thanks to their high degree of interoperability, the Allied fighters destroyed their targets and neutralized enemy military assets.This air strike, the 1,105th by French fighter planes in the Levant since the beginning of Operation Chammal, was carried out while continuing the air support and artillery missions conducted in parallel for the takeover of Mosul. Thus, in a coordinated and comprehensive effort, Iraqi forces and their allies were able to advance to the shores of the Tigris.Launched on September 19, 2014, Operation Chammal embodies the French military involvement in Operation Inherent Resolve. Today, it mobilizes nearly 1,200 soldiers. At the request of the Iraqi government and in coordination with the allies of France present in the region, Operation Chammal rests on two complementary pillars: a training pillar for Iraqi national security units (Task Force Narvik and Monsabert), and an air and artillery support pillar to support the action of local forces on the ground against Daech and to strike down the military capabilities of the terrorist group.-ends-