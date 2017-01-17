Prior Leaks of Navy Info Were on RCMP's Radar Before Vice-Admiral's Removal; Alleged Leak Likely Involved Domestic Secrets, Says Expert (excerpt)
(Source: CBC News; posted Jan 20, 2017)
By Murray Brewster
The RCMP conducted at least two prior investigations into leaks of sensitive information involving naval projects before this week's suspension of the military's second-highest ranking officer, sources tell CBC News.
The revelation comes at the same time the Trudeau government has quietly moved to reassure allies that no foreign intelligence data was compromised in relation to the controversy involving Vice-Admiral Mark Norman.
A series of federal, defence and industry sources say the RCMP conducted inquiries about how the media got hold of a decision, in late 2015, that temporarily halted plans to lease a new military supply ship. The story was reported, at the time, by CBC News and The Canadian Press.
Inquiries were also made about a leak in the fall of 2014 about a decision, by the former Conservative government, to sole-source the $800-million purchase of new Sea Sparrow missiles for the frigates. That story was reported by Postmedia.
The dates, timing and conclusions of those investigations remain shrouded in mystery, but they have not, as of yet, resulted in any charges.
Leaks predate political storm
But the fact the investigations took place at all indicates that scrutiny of naval acquisitions predates this week's political storm over the suspension of the military's No. 2 commander.
The RCMP were asked for comment late Thursday, but no one was immediately available.
Sources who spoke to CBC News on the condition of anonymity, because of sensitivity of the file, were unable to say how — if at all — the investigations connect with the case involving Norman. He was relieved of his duties, but not stripped of his command, as vice-chief of defence staff on Monday. (end of excerpt)
The Mark Norman Firing Mystery: This Doesn’t Happen In the U.S. (excerpt)
(Source: MacLeans; published Jan 17, 2017)
By Meagan Campbell
Four days after Canada’s No. 2 military commander was fired, Canadians still don’t know why. We should take a lesson from American transparency on this.
When the director of the CIA David Petraeus resigned on Nov. 9, 2012, the CIA published his letter of resignation the same day. Americans learned the details in Petraeus’s own words: “Yesterday afternoon, I went to the White House and asked the President to be allowed, for personal reasons, to resign … After being married for over 37 years, I showed extremely poor judgment by engaging in an extramarital affair.”
By contrast, four days after the Canadian Forces fired its second-most powerful military commander, vice-chief of the Defence staff Mark Norman, Canadians are still waiting to find out why.
The public only learned of Norman’s situation when a senior official leaked a letter signed by Gen. Jonathan Vance, explaining Norman would be temporarily replaced. No official in the Forces or RCMP, nor the defence minister or Prime Minister, have cared to elaborate.
While Americans regularly get information about high-profile resignations straight from their government, Canadians have, once again, received nothing but official, systematic silence.
Faced with questions about Norman, officials are beating around the bureaucratic bush. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan offered nothing except a word of support for the decision. The RCMP has not said if Norman is or isn’t subject to an investigation, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been equally unhelpful.
The Forces only told journalists that Norman “will not be carrying out the functions” of his former post. Since Jan. 13, the military have released no statements other than an irrelevant academic article and a welcome-home message to a ship returning to Halifax. (end of excerpt)
