Prior Leaks of Navy Info Were on RCMP's Radar Before Vice-Admiral's Removal; Alleged Leak Likely Involved Domestic Secrets, Says Expert (excerpt)

(Source: CBC News; posted Jan 20, 2017)

By Murray Brewster





The revelation comes at the same time the Trudeau government has quietly moved to reassure allies that no foreign intelligence data was compromised in relation to the controversy involving Vice-Admiral Mark Norman.



A series of federal, defence and industry sources say the RCMP conducted inquiries about how the media got hold of a decision, in late 2015, that temporarily halted plans to lease a new military supply ship. The story was reported, at the time, by CBC News and The Canadian Press.



Inquiries were also made about a leak in the fall of 2014 about a decision, by the former Conservative government, to sole-source the $800-million purchase of new Sea Sparrow missiles for the frigates. That story was reported by Postmedia.



The dates, timing and conclusions of those investigations remain shrouded in mystery, but they have not, as of yet, resulted in any charges.

Leaks predate political storm



But the fact the investigations took place at all indicates that scrutiny of naval acquisitions predates this week's political storm over the suspension of the military's No. 2 commander.



The RCMP were asked for comment late Thursday, but no one was immediately available.



Sources who spoke to CBC News on the condition of anonymity, because of sensitivity of the file, were unable to say how — if at all — the investigations connect with the case involving Norman. He was relieved of his duties, but not stripped of his command, as vice-chief of defence staff on Monday. (end of excerpt)





