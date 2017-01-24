NIMR Automotive Participates in IAV London

(Source: NIMR Automotive; issued Jan 24, 2017)

NIMR Automotive's AJBAN 440A armoured military vehicle in simulated battlefield demonstration outside Prague, Czech Republic, in collaboration with Czech partner VOP CZ. (NIMR photo)

LONDON --- NIMR Automotive - a subsidiary of the Emirates Defence Industries Company (EDIC), the UAE's integrated defence manufacturing and services platform - participated in the International Armoured Vehicles (IAV) Conference in the British capital, London, held 23-26 January. The annual conference focuses on advanced military vehicles.



NIMR showcased, at the conference, its most recent and highly capable armoured and non-armoured platforms that are tailored for harsh environments, across a diverse scope of mission requirements.



On the sidelines of the conference, NIMR announced its collaboration with Czech manufacturer VOP CZ, which will enhance the company's growth opportunities in the European market. An agreement formalising the partnership is to be signed in the coming months.





NIMR is the leading manufacturer of light and medium-weight wheeled military vehicles in the Middle East and North Africa region, based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.



