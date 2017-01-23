RUAG Completes Acquisition of Cyber Security Company Clearswift

(Source; RUAG Defence; issued Jan 23, 2017)

RUAG Defence has successfully completed the acquisition of the British cyber security company Clearswift announced in December 2016. This acquisition enables RUAG to enhance key aspects of its current product and service portfolio in the area of cyber security.



The acquisition of Clearswift increases the number of employees at RUAG’s new Cyber Security business unit, established at the beginning of 2017, to over 230 cyber security experts at locations in Switzerland, the UK, Germany, the USA, Australia and Japan. Clearswift is a global cyber security company with a product portfolio in the areas of data loss prevention and deep content inspection, with more than 2,300 customers in over 70 countries. In 2016 it generated sales exceeding GBP 23 million.



“Clearswift’s products for the protection of critical data are the perfect complement to RUAG’s network expertise. Clearswift also has a strong research and development department, a global service organisation and established international sales channels”, says Urs Breitmeier, CEO of RUAG. In turn, the merger provides Clearswift with access to RUAG’s customer base, local and national authorities, the military and operators of critical infrastructures.



“With the new Cyber Security business unit we want to position ourselves as a provider of high-quality specialist solutions and services for the customers worldwide in various sectors”, Urs Breitmeier adds.



The headquarters of the Cyber Security business unit are in Switzerland. The UK site will be the centre of excellence for software business in the combined cyber security business, and the “Clearswift” brand will be retained.



Back in September 2016, RUAG Defence announced its plans to accelerate the expansion of its Cyber Security business unit and invest several million Swiss francs in these activities over the next few years. The acquisition of Clearswift and the establishment of its own business unit for cyber security are major steps towards creating a strong position to develop RUAG Cyber security Business.



