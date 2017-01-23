First Troops of the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Come to Lithuania from Belgium

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 23, 2017)

On January 24-26 soldiers of the Belgian Armed Forces arrive in Lithuania by ferry via Klaipėda Seaport. Over 100 troops with their weaponry and roughly 50 vehicles are the forward logistical group for arrival of the rest of the NATO enhanced forward presence battalion deployed in Lithuania as of this year.



The group is mainly formed by soldiers serving with the 18th and 29th Logistics Battalions of the Belgian Army with medical and military police units attached.



During the deployment and until the end of the first rotation Belgian soldiers will serve in Rukla where joint field training exercises of different levels with German, Dutch, and Norwegian troops will run in Lithuanian Armed Forces’ military training areas.



The Belgian soldiers are bringing mainly logistical equipment to Lithuania – transportation trucks which will give mobility to the entire battalion.



Wednesday the Belgian equipment column will move by main and regional roads on the route Klaipėda-Rukla, the column will be escorted and security will be ensured by Lithuanian Armed Forces Military Police.



The NATO enhanced forward presence battalion in Lithuania will be led by Germany whose military personnel will also form the core of the battalion. In 2017-2018 the battalion will be manned by Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Croatia, and France, in total, roughly 1,200 soldiers.



At peacetime, the NATO battalion will train together with Lithuanian forces, just like it will defend Lithuania alongside national forces and additionally deployed reinforcement in case of a crisis.



The multinational battalion will be based in Rukla, assigned to the Mechanised Infantry Brigade Iron Wolf, Lithuanian Armed Forces, and train alongside its soldiers in its military training cycle.



The NATO battalion in Lithuania will be comprised on a headquarters and a headquarters company, logistic support company, and three-to-four combat companies, and different combat support units. Reinforcement to the NATO forward presence battalion will be deployed when necessary, i.e. when exercises are held or in case of threat. Such a deployment is already planned for the summer when an intense cycle of exercises will run: artillery, air defence, engineer, and other units, are planned to be sent in.



Lithuania will provide full host nation support to the battalion – living conditions, meals, other logistical support.



In the context of the Russian aggression in Ukraine and changed security situation, Heads of State and Governments agreed at the NATO Summit in Warsaw to enhance allied presence in the three Baltic states and Poland by deploying NATO enhanced forward presence battalion battle groups as of 2017.



