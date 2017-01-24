SAF Terrexes to Be Returned After 2-Month Seizure By HK Customs (excerpt)

(Source: TodayOnline; posted Jan 24, 2017)

Singapore’s Minister of Defence announced the vehicles’ imminent return on his Facebook page. (FB screen shot)

SINGAPORE --- Hong Kong will return the nine Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) armoured Terrex vehicles it seized in November, the Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday (Jan 24).The ministry, citing a reply from Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying to a letter from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong requesting the immediate return of the armoured vehicles, said the Terrexes would be returned through APL, the commercial shipping line that was supposed to ship the vehicles back to Singapore from Taiwan.MFA gave no details on when the Hong Kong authorities would allow the shipment to depart. It added: "This is a positive outcome. Prime Minister Lee has replied to Chief Executive Leung to thank him for Hong Kong’s cooperation in resolving this matter."Hong Kong's decision to release the armoured vehicles comes two months after its customs officials detained the shipment on Nov 23 without explanation. The nine Terrex vehicles and other equipment detained by Hong Kong had been used for training in Taiwan, and were being shipped back to Singapore.In an earlier response to PM Lee's letter, the Hong Kong authorities said they were investigating the matter and that it would be handled in accordance with their laws. The MFA, in its statement on Tuesday, said "the Hong Kong authorities have completed their investigations, and will be releasing the SAF Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicles and other equipment to the Singapore Government through the carrier". (end of excerpt)-ends-