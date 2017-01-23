Orbital ATK Receives $50 Million in Orders to Supply Ammunition to U.S. Army and International Allies

(Source: Orbital ATK; issued Jan 23, 2017)

DULLES, Va. --- Orbital ATK (OA) announced today that it has been awarded a $50 million order from the U.S. government to supply non-U.S. standard ammunition (NSA) for the Department of Defense in support of international allies. The U.S. government awarded the order to Orbital ATK under Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity and Basic Ordering Agreement contracts.



Orbital ATK has been a leading supplier to the government’s NSA program since the program’s inception in 2008. The company’s expertise in program, technical and supply chain management, and a worldwide team of proven suppliers has made Orbital ATK a reliable provider of NSA products to the United States and its allies. Including this award, Orbital ATK received orders under the NSA program of more than $200 million in 2016.



Orbital ATK is the operator of the U.S. Army’s Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri, where it is the largest manufacturer of small caliber ammunition for the U.S. Department of Defense.





Orbital ATK’s Defense Systems Group is an industry leader in providing innovative and affordable precision and strike weapons, advanced propulsion and hypersonics, missile components across air-, sea- and land-based systems, ammunition and related energetic products.





Orbital ATK designs, builds and delivers space, defense and aviation systems for customers around the world, both as a prime contractor and merchant supplier. Its main products include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; missile products, subsystems and defense electronics; precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition; satellites and associated space components and services; and advanced aerospace structures. Headquartered in Dulles, Virginia, Orbital ATK employs approximately 12,000 people in 18 states across the U.S. and in several international locations.



-ends-

