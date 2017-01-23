United Kingdom – Continuation of C-17 Logistics Support Services and Equipment

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Jan 23, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the United Kingdom of continued C-17 logistics support services, and equipment. The estimated cost is $400 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of the United Kingdom has requested a possible sale of continued logistics support for eight (8) C-17 aircraft which will include: contract labor for sustainment engineering, on-site COMSEC support, Quality Assurance, support equipment repair, supply chain management, spares replenishment, maintenance, back shop support, centralized maintenance support/associated services, and additional spare and repair parts, publications and technical documentation.



Required upgrades will include fixed installation satellite antenna, Mode 5+ installation and sustainment, Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Out, Communications Modernization (CNS/ATM) Phase II, Replacement Heads-Up Display and three special operations loading ramps. The estimated total cost is $400 million.



The United Kingdom is a close ally and an important partner on critical foreign policy and defense issues. The proposed sale will enhance U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by enhancing the United Kingdom’s capabilities to provide national defense and contribute to NATO and coalition operations.



The proposed sale of defense articles and services are required to maintain the operational readiness of the Royal Air Force. The United Kingdom's current contract supporting its C-17 aircraft will expire in September 2017. The United Kingdom will have no difficulty absorbing this support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be the Boeing Corporation of Chicago, Illinois. The U.S. Government is not aware of any known offsets associated with this sale. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.



Implementation of this sale will require the assignment of approximately three additional U.S. Government and approximately 55 contractor representatives to the United Kingdom.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

