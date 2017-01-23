Navy, Marines to Test, Stretch Aviation-heavy USS America Before Deployment (excerpt)

(Source: USNI News; posted Jan 23, 2017)

By Gidget Fuentes

The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit will experiment with two different mixes of aircraft during at-sea training exercises before leaving with amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) for its first overseas operational deployment, officials told USNI News last week.America is the first of two ships designed without a well deck for employing landing craft but with spacious decks for aircraft, repair and aviation fuel storage that will support more aviation missions than the Navy’s existing fleet of big-deck amphibious assault ships.“We have a plan to experiment with two different kind of basic configurations for the first two at-sea periods, so by the third one, we are going to go ahead and try to validate what we think… our load plan is going to be,” Col. Joseph Clearfield, commander of the 15th MEU, said in a Jan. 19 interview.“We are looking at a slightly different ACE [aviation combat element] mix than the arch-type MEU. We’ll see how it goes at the first at-sea period,” Clearfield said, in a joint interview with Capt. Homer Denius, commodore and commander of San Diego-based Amphibious Squadron 3, at Expeditionary Warfare Training Group in Coronado, Calif. They were wrapping up the rapid-reaction planning process that helps set the schedule and focus of the workup period and three planned at-sea training exercises.Clearfield is envisioning an “enhanced aviation mix” with one additional CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, an additional UH-1 Huey utility helicopter and one or two AV-8B Harrier short-takeoff-and-landing jets.“We are taking a hard look during the workup to see if this is supportable and feasible and suitable,” he said. The 15th MEU has crafted an initial load plan, which at the first at-sea exercise will help answer: “Does this work, does everything fit, and can we get it on and off in accordance with how we think we could?” Its ground combat element won’t differ much than if its Marines deployed on another big deck amphibious ship, he added, but he didn’t detail what just what that force will look like, from aircraft to vehicles and weapons, and the differences in the load-out plans.Denius said commanders are focused on “the flexibility to move that around… and support whatever is the mission out there.”The America Amphibious Ready Group and 15th MEU will put that flexibility to the test during the predeployment training plan, or PTP, especially during three at-sea periods, and help shape an expeditionary force that will maximize America’s unique capabilities. “We are going to be swapping (aircraft and equipment) during our PTP,” Denius said. “We are going to get used to that. The norm is going to be flexibility and change to accomplish the mission, rather than, this is the force, this is how it’s set up and let’s go out and make the mission fit the force that’s out there.” (end of excerpt)-ends-