RTN’s Latest “Stealth” Frigate Launched in South Korea

(Source: Pattaya Mail; posted Jan 24, 2017)

Royal Thai Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Na Areenit on Monday presided over the formal launch of the RTN’s latest frigate worth about 14.6 billion baht at a shipyard in Pusan of South Korea.



He was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Pranee, RTN’s special advisor Admiral Rangsarit Sattayanukul and Thai naval attache in South Korea among others.



The frigate, named Tha Chine, was built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Company. It was adapted from Kwanggaeto Class destroyer and in compliance with the American standard.



The frigate is capable of engaging in submarine warfare, surface warfare and air combat. It has a cruising speed of 30 knots, weighs 3,700 tonnes and has operating range of 4,000 miles and equipped with stealth technology.



-ends-

