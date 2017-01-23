Kuwait – AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Jan 23, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Kuwait for AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM). The estimated cost is $110 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Kuwait has requested a possible sale of sixty (60) AIM-120C-7 AMRAAM Missiles including containers and other related services.



The total overall estimated value is $110 million.



This proposed sale contributes to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East. Kuwait is a strategic partner in maintaining stability in the region. This sale will increase Kuwait’s interoperability with the United States. It also ensures a sustained air-to-air capability for Kuwait’s F/A-18 aircraft.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



Implementation of the sale does not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Kuwait.



The principal contractor will be Raytheon Corporation, Tucson, Arizona. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

