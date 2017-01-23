Israel Begins Modernization Plan Through 2030 (excerpt)

(Source: Defense News; published Jan 23, 2017)

By Barbara Opall-Rome

TEL AVIV --- The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is beginning work on a new multiyear modernization road map that takes into account an influx of $38 billion in US-promised grant aid from 2019 through 2028, the military’s top planner said on Monday.Addressing an annual conference here of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, IDF head of planning (J-5), said the additional US aid – codified in a September 2016 US-Israel memorandum of understanding – allows the military to plan for long-term procurement aimed at preserving superiority through 2030.“The MoU with the US allows us to plan our force buildup based on this very significant American aid. We aim to translate this into military capabilities … it’s a process that we will start in the coming weeks,” Norkin said.The officer noted that just last month, the IDF approved the second year of its current five-year plan – Plan Gideon – which extends from 2016 through 2020 and is based on current US aid levels of $3.1 billion per year. The new plan – based on $3.3 billion in annual Foreign Military Financing (FMF) aid and a flat $500 million each year for missile defense programs – will allow the IDF to plan in a more holistic way, integrating modernization needs across all service branches and combat disciplines.“Force buildup used to be done within the service branches, and the connection between them was not influential. Today we understand that force implementation demands interoperability; not just in the operational sense, but in the materiel we choose to invest in,” Norkin said. (end of excerpt)-ends-