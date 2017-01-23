Closer Look At Saudi’s New ‘Eagle Fighter’ Jets (excerpt)

(Source: Al Arabiya; posted Jan 23, 2017)

The Royal Saudi Air Force will unveil its new F-15SA fighters tomorrow, a month after the first batch was delivered. The RSAF is buying new-build fighters and also upgrading its original F-15As to the same standard. (Al Arabiya photo)

The skies of Saudi Arabia will soon witness the new addition to its navy’s arsenal: The F-15SA jets that will be known as the “Eagle Fighters”.The jets are expected to be launched at a ceremony next Wednesday which will be attended by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz at King Faisal Air Force academy celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding.The Eagle Fighters will join a growing Saudi Royal Air Force fleet after a deal was penned with the United States in 2012 for the purchase of 84 units.The F-15s are one of the newest aircraft models in the world and incorporate very advanced devices in warfare technology. The aircrafts will operate with digital technology and the plane can be loaded with both conventional and modern arsenals.Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz stressed Saudi Arabia’s will to strengthen its military and defense capabilities through the modernization of its armed forces, led by the Royal Saudi Air Force, and its desire to own the latest aircraft technology in the world.“The Kingdom is keen to acquire this kind of modern aircraft, to protect their lands and the holy sites, its national interests, its economic capabilities and development, and the maintenance of security and stability to ensure peace in the region,” Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said.According to Boeing, the fighter jets are an updated and more improved model for F-15 fighter jets proven worthy in several past combat battles. Several combat and technological capabilities have been added to the aircraft to boost its proficiency with higher potential than its predecessors. (end of excerpt)-ends-