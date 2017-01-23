Government of Kenya - Air Tractor Aircraft with Weapons and Related Support

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Jan 23, 2017)

Derived from a crop-sprayer, heavily armored and armed, with a ten-hour endurance, the AT-802 seems well-suited for counter-insurgency and light close air support missions; Kenya will be its second operator, after the U.A.E. (Twitter photo)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Kenya for Air Tractor aircraft with weapons, and related support. The estimated cost is $418 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on January 19, 2017.



The Government of Kenya has requested a possible sale of up to twelve (12) Air Tractor AT- 802L and two (2) AT-504 trainer aircraft, weapons package, technical support and program management. The total estimated program cost is $418 million.



This proposed sale contributes to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a strong regional partner who is a regional security leader undertaking critical operations against al-Shabaab and troop contributor to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).



The proposed sale provides a needed capability in the ongoing efforts to counter al-Shabaab. The platform maximizes the Kenyan Defense Force's Close Air Support (CAS) ability because it is a short-field aircraft capable of using precision munitions and cost effective logistics and maintenance.



The proposed sale supplements Kenya's aging F-5 aircraft as it will be more fiscally efficient and able to be pre-positioned much closer to the conflict area than the F-5 fleet. The Kenyan Defense force is committed to modernizing its air fleet and is capable of absorbing these aircraft. The proposed sale of this equipment and support does not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be L-3 Communications, Platform Integration Division, Waco, Texas. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale requires the assignment of at least five contractor representatives in Kenya.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



