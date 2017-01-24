Rosoboronexport to Make Debut at Shield Africa 2017 in Côte d’Ivoire

(Source: Rosboronexport; issued Jan 24, 2017)

JSC Rosoboronexport, part of the Rostec State Corporation, will for the first time arrange its exhibit display at the SHIELD AFRICA 2017 International Security and Defense Exhibition, which will be held on the territory of the Police Academy in the city of Abidjan (Côte d'Ivoire) from 24 to 26 January 2017.



The official Russian delegation at SHIELD AFRICA 2017 is led by Vladimir Artemyev, Chief of the Department on Defense Enterprises and Progress Monitoring of Promising Projects at FSMTC of Russia. Rosoboronexport’s delegation is headed by Vadim Startsev, Deputy Head of Marketing Department. Rosoboronexport’s Stand B111 is located in the Inner Hall and occupies 60 square meters.



“In recent years, the African arms market has been showing a steady upward trend. This is due to the need to combat the terrorist threat, as well as the increasing participation of African countries in regional and international peacekeeping missions. Rosoboronexport keeps abreast and is ready to offer its partners in the continent the necessary weapons, military equipment for all branches of the armed forces and special units,” said Vadim Startsev.



At SHIELD AFRICA 2017, Rosoboronexport presents foreign customers with a total of about 250 pieces of Russian-made military hardware. The Company expects heightened interest among foreign delegation representatives in the Mi-35M multi-purpose attack/transport helicopter, Ka-226T light multipurpose day/night helicopter, BTR-80A APC, VPK-233136 special armored wheeled vehicle, as well as Project 12150 Mangust fast patrol boat and Project 14310 Mirazh patrol boat exhibited on its stand.



In Abidjan, Rosoboronexport will also unveil a new ambitious marketing project titled Counter-terrorism and Law Enforcement, designed to identify the sources of terrorist threats and illegal activities, conduct anti-terrorist operations, provide law enforcement and the protection of critical facilities and the coastal zone. Presentation of the project is to take place from 12.00 to 13.00 on January 25 in the exhibition conference hall.



At SHIELD AFRICA 2017, the Company’s delegation has a busy agenda, which includes prescheduled meetings with government officials, representatives of the armed forces and business community of Côte d'Ivoire and other African countries.



