Thales to Showcase its Defence Aerospace Capabilities at Aero India 2017

(Source: Thales; issued Jan 24, 2017)

Thales, a trusted partner to the Indian armed forces since 1953, will be participating in the 11th edition of Aero India, the international aerospace, defence, civil aviation, airport infrastructure and defence engineering exhibition, from 14–18 February 2017 in Bengaluru, India.



“We have had an excellent association with India since 1953 and have had noteworthy opportunities to partner with the government and industry to strengthen the capabilities of the Indian armed forces. Our objective is to make in India as well as export from India. We welcome events like Aero India which enable us to further our objective by connecting us with all key stakeholders and allowing us to bring our cutting-edge solutions to the Indian market,” said Pascale Sourisse, Senior Executive Vice President, International Development, Thales.



At this year’s exhibition, Thales will demonstrate its ability of continually meeting the customer’s highest expectations through innovation, mastery of advanced technology and industrial prowess by displaying a wide range of its cutting-edge products, capabilities and latest developments.



Thales will provide visitors with insights and demonstrations in the following areas:



-- Thales in India:

Thales is enthusiastic about the ‘Make in India’ policy of the Indian government and developing the industrial defence base of the country. At Aero India 2017, the Thales booth will highlight Thales’s relationship with India, its cooperation with the local industry, and capabilities that can optimally serve the modernisation needs of the Indian armed forces.



The capabilities on display would include rocket systems, underwater systems (sonars), surveillance and fire control radars, surface warfare systems (missiles), among others.



-- Thales on-board the Rafale:

Thales, a member of the Rafale team alongside Dassault Aviation, provides a number of state-of-the-art equipment and systems onboard the Rafale. These include the RBE2 AESA radar, the Spectra electronic warfare system, optronics, the communication navigation and identification system (CNI), the majority of the cockpit display systems, power generation systems and a logistics support component. At Aero India this year, Thales will showcase these key systems as well as the new generation multi-function targetting pod and the airborne reconnaisance observation system.



-- Innovations:

Through its unwavering focus on innovation, Thales remains a partner of choice to armed forces around the world. Thales will display some of its globally acclaimed products and equipment during the air show. These include Stratobus, an autonomous stratospheric airship that can be positioned at an altitude of 20 km over its theatre of operations and can perform a variety of missions including surveillance of borders or high-value sites, on land or at sea, security, environmental monitoring and telecommunications, new broadband tactical software-defined radio SYNAPS and C4I systems, Spy’Ranger, a mini surveillance and reconnaissance Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) among others.





Thales in India

Present in India since 1953, Thales today has over 300 employees working with its wholly-owned Indian subsidiary, Thales India Pvt. Ltd. Headquartered in New Delhi, Thales has other operational offices and sites that are spread across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, among others. Since the beginning, Thales has been playing an essential role in India’s growth story by sharing its technologies and expertise in Defence, Transport and Aerospace markets.





Thales is a global technology leader for the Aerospace, Transport, Defence and Security markets. With 62,000 employees in 56 countries, Thales reported sales of €14 billion in 2015. With over 25,000 engineers and researchers, Thales has a unique capability to design and deploy equipment, systems and services to meet the most complex security requirements. Its exceptional international footprint allows it to work closely with its customers all over the world.



-ends-

