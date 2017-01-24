Airbus Presents Deployable Tactical Security Operation Center and Keelback Net Cyber Sensor at the International Cyber Security Forum (FIC)

(Source: Airbus Defence and Space; issued Jan 24, 2017)

PARIS --- Airbus Defence and Space, a key player in the European cyber security market, is presenting its deployable tactical SOC (Security Operation Center) and its Keelback Net cyber sensor at the International Cyber Security Forum (FIC), taking place in Lille on 24 and 25 January 2017.



The tactical SOC detects and responds to cyber threats on all terrains, this way permanently improving the security posture. The cyber sensor for detection and investigation, which provides information to the SOC, is currently being qualified by the National Cyber Security Agency of France (Anssi). With both the SOC and the sensor, Airbus Defence and Space supplies a complete national cyber defence solution.



Organisations today face a growing number of sophisticated attacks specially designed to steal sensitive data. For a more efficient response to this kind of attack, Airbus Defence and Space has developed the SOC, deployable on all terrains and adaptable to networks requiring protection. It consists of air-portable cases that can be deployed on different sites and securely interconnected via VPN.



The Keelback Net cyber sensor constantly monitors data traffic, identifies and detects threats, analyses stealthy characteristic signs of a malware and instantly raises an alarm if an attack is suspected. The alarm is immediately qualified by Airbus Defence and Space experts using a continually updated knowledge database. It is then handled in accordance with notification and response scenarios established in close cooperation with the customer.



Airbus Defence and Space experts will take the floor in two workshops at FIC 2017:



"How to develop a SOC 2.0" on Wednesday, 25 January, 11:30 am: The SOC of the future will integrate a 360-degree view of risks, relying on threat intelligence, to allow in-depth understanding and improved anticipation of threats for optimal detection.



"Securing Plant 4.0" on Wednesday, 25 January, 4:00 pm: The plant of the future is connected and more interactive in its business dealings. The workshop will focus on how to secure the plant and the data it shares.



The CyberSecurity entity of Airbus Defence and Space supplies businesses, critical national infrastructures and governmental and defence organisations with dependable and ultra-high-performance security products and services to detect, analyse and respond to the most sophisticated cyber attacks.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2015, it generated revenues of €64.5 billion and employed a workforce of around 136,600. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as Europe’s number one space enterprise and the world’s second largest space business. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-

