Lockheed Martin Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results (selected excerpts)

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Jan 24, 2017)

BETHESDA, Md. --- Lockheed Martin today reported fourth quarter 2016 net sales of $13.8 billion, compared to $11.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015. Net earnings from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2016 were $959 million, or $3.25 per share, compared to $817 million, or $2.63 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2015. Cash from operations in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $729 million, compared to $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015.Net sales in 2016 were $47.2 billion, compared to $40.5 billion in 2015. Net earnings from continuing operations in 2016 were $3.8 billion, or $12.38 per share, compared to $3.1 billion, or $9.93 per share, in 2015. Cash from operations in 2016 was $5.2 billion, compared to cash from operations in 2015 of $5.1 billion."Our dedicated employees delivered outstanding performance for our customers in 2016, resulting in exceptional financial results," said Chairman, President, and CEO Marillyn Hewson. "Looking ahead to 2017, we remain focused on meeting commitments to customers, pursuing new business growth opportunities, investing in innovative solutions to drive affordability and prepare for the future, and returning value to our shareholders."…/…Aeronautics'of 2016 increased $1.0 billion, or 23 percent, compared to the same period in 2015.The increase was attributable to:--due to increased volume on aircraft production and sustainment activities, partially offset by lower volume on development activities;-- about $160 million for the F-16 program due to higher volume on aircraft modernization programs and increased aircraft deliveries (four aircraft delivered in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016 compared to two in the same period of 2015);-- about $100 million for the C-5 program due to increased aircraft deliveries (three aircraft delivered in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016 compared to two in the same period of 2015) and increased sustainment activities; and-- about $100 million for the C-130 program due to increased aircraft deliveries (eight aircraft delivered in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016 compared to seven in the same period of 2015) and increased sustainment activities.Aeronautics'of 2016 increased $104 million, or 23 percent, compared to the same period in 2015.Operating profitdue to increased volume on aircraft production and sustainment activities and higher risk retirements; and about $15 million for the C-5 program due to higher risk retirements and increased aircraft deliveries. Adjustments not related to volume, including net profit booking rate adjustments, were about $50 million higher in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the same period in 2015.Aeronautics'increased $2.2 billion, or 14 percent, compared to 2015. The increase was attributable to:-- higher net sales of about $1.7 billion for the F-35 program due to increased volume on aircraft production and sustainment activities, partially offset by lower volume on development activities;-- and about $290 million for C-130 program due to increased deliveries (24 aircraft delivered in the year ended Dec. 31, 2016 compared to 21 in the same period of 2015) and increased sustainment activities; and-- about $250 million for the F-16 program primarily due to higher volume on aircraft modernization programs.The increases were partially offset by lower net sales of about $55 million for the C-5 program due to decreased sustainment activities.Aeronautics'increased $206 million, or 12 percent, compared to 2015. Operating profit increased:-- about $195 million for the F-35 program due to increased volume on aircraft production and sustainment activities and higher risk retirements; and-- about $60 million for aircraft support and maintenance programs due to higher risk retirements and increased volume.These increases were partially offset by lower operating profit of about $65 million for the C-130 program due to contract mix and lower risk retirements. Adjustments not related to volume, including net profit booking rate adjustments, were about $20 million higher in 2016 compared to 2015. (end of excerpt)-ends-