Meggitt Training Systems Debuts Enhanced Virtual Training System in Middle East

(Source: Meggitt Training Systems; issued Jan 24, 2017)

SUWANEE, Ga. --- Meggitt Training Systems announced the Middle East debut of its FATS 100e virtual training system will take place February 19-23 at IDEX 2017 in Abu Dhabi. Meggitt representatives will be available for demonstrations of the FATS 100e and other products at the show at booth 03-A22.



“The Middle East continues to be a key market for Meggitt and IDEX is the region’s premier defense exhibition,” said Frank Socolow, managing director, Middle East and North Africa. “The enhanced FATS 100e system and our local dedicated team represent a strong solution for customers.”



Introduced in late 2015, the FATS 100e system is a major expansion in weapons training capability, with 3D marksmanship, automatic coaching and VBS3-based collective training. The 3D marksmanship provides visually realistic and highly detailed terrains and targets, including weather, and striking visual effects including wind-blown environments, birds in flight, dirt splashes and explosions. The FATS 100e system also features automatic coaching -- never before available in the small-arms training market -- and VBS3-based collective training.



Other Meggitt solutions on display will include:



-- BlueFire wireless weapon simulators provide the highest level of virtual realism while maintaining the same form, fit and function of live-weapon counterparts. BlueFire weapons are excellent choices for collective and judgmental training, operating via wireless Bluetooth® technology without cords or tethered operations hindering actions. Weapon simulators at IDEX include the G36 assault rifle, Glock pistol and M32 grenade launcher.



-- Multi-Function Stationary Infantry Target offers a fixed target head configuration that can respond to hits, automatic triggers activated by soldier movements, or a pre-programmed scenario, ensuring that the trainees do not anticipate target actions. This provides a realistic environment for urban operations and specialized training. The system is operated through radio frequency, hardwire or Ethernet controls that enable great flexibility in range design and usage.



-- The 5000 Series steel bullet traps offer a low-cost and low-maintenance solution for indoor and outdoor ranges using fixed firing lines. The design of the impact plates directs bullets into a swirl chamber at the top of the trap for final deceleration. The spent fragments collect in trays for easy cleaning of the bullet trap.



-- The XWT GEN3 wireless target carrier is available in both indoor and outdoor versions, and is weather-resistant for extreme environments. It moves along a rail system, powered by an internal direct-drive, dual-motor system, with anti-static wheels for quieter, smoother operation. A rechargeable battery automatically charges via a self-docking station.





Meggitt Training Systems employs more than 400 people at its headquarters in Atlanta and at facilities in Orlando, Canada, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, UAE, Australia and Singapore. It can deploy service personnel anywhere in the world for instructor training, system installation and maintenance.



Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Meggitt PLC is an international group operating in North America, Europe and Asia. Meggitt employs nearly 11,000 people at over 40 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.



