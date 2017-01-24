Triumph Awarded $52 Million Contract from Rolls Royce for Trent XWB Engine Components

(Source: Triumph Group, Inc.; issued Jan 24, 2017)

BERWYN, Pa. --- Triumph Group, Inc. finalized an eight-year agreement with Rolls Royce to supply thrust links for the Trent XWB engine program. Triumph Precision Components will deliver the first components in 2019 following a two-year development period in which Triumph Integrated Systems will perform structural tests for the thrust link components.



“This contract with Rolls Royce demonstrates how Triumph businesses work together to meet the needs of our customer as One Triumph,” said Rick Rosenjack, executive vice president of Triumph Precision Components. “We look forward to supporting the Trent XWB engine program for many years to come.”



Thrust links are critical structural components used to transfer thrust loads from the engine casing to the aircraft structure. Strength, weight, and reliability are critical features of these components, and the Toronto facility of Triumph Precision Components has been manufacturing thrust links of various designs for the past 20 years.





Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pa., designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aircraft structures, components, accessories, subassemblies and systems. The company serves a broad, worldwide spectrum of the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers.



-ends-

