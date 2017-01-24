Belarus Develops Advanced Fuel-Air Explosive Warhead Production Technology

(Source: TASS Defense; published Jan 24, 2017)

MOSCOW --- Belarus has developed a cutting-edge technology of the production of binary thermobaric composition for rockets with a multipurpose warhead, Chief Designer of Belarus’s BSVT-VV Company Vyacheslav Doktorov said.



Such rockets are designed for a future grenade launcher, he added.



"Our company has developed a cutting-edge technology of the production of binary thermobaric composition for rockets with a multipurpose warhead, which are designed for a future grenade launcher," the chief designer said.



Under the new technology, binary thermobaric composition will be made with the use of standard plasticized explosives and special metal materials.



"The composition will considerably increase the effect of the shock wave in the air and water and have the shattering action as good as that of the plastic-based explosive," Doktorov said.



"The production of thermobaric composition is close to the manufacture of standard explosives, which allows making it cheaper compared to its analogs," he added.



The future rocket launcher is being developed by the BSVT-VV Company in Belarus.



