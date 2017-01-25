Press Release

(Source: Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations; issued Jan 24, 2017)

Pakistan says its Ababeel ballistic missile can be fitted with Multiple Independent Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) warheads, which makes it significantly more difficult to intercept. (ISPR photo)

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan --- Pakistan has conducted its first successful flight test of Surface to Surface Ballistic Missile Ababeel, which has a maximum range of 2200 kilometers.



The missile is capable of delivering multiple warheads, using Multiple Independent Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. The test flight was aimed at validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.



Ababeel is capable of carrying nuclear warheads and has the capability to engage multiple targets with high precision, defeating the enemy’s hostile radars. Development of Ababeel Weapon System is aimed at ensuring survivability of Pakistan’s ballistic missiles in the growing regional Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) environment. This will further reinforce deterrence.



CJCSC, COAS, CNS and CAS have congratulated the Scientists and Engineers on successful conduct of missile test.



President and Prime Minister of Pakistan conveyed their appreciation to the team involved and armed forces of Pakistan on this landmark achievement.



(ends)



Pakistan Conducts Third Missile Test This Month Amid Arms Race with India

(Source: Radio Free Europe; issued Jan 25, 2017)

Pakistan's army said it has successfully tested a new surface-to-surface missile that is capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads up to 2,200 kilometers.



The land-based missile test on January 24 was Pakistan's second in a month, ratcheting up its arms race with regional rival India. Pakistan also fired its first submarine-launched cruise missile on January 10.



The army said the Ababeel missile, which evades radar while traveling more than three times the distance between Islamabad and New Delhi, is a way of "enforcing deterrence."



India last year tested a locally designed antiballistic missile system designed to intercept a nuclear-carrying ballistic missile.



The latest missile tests reflect heightened tensions between the two nuclear-powered neighbors whose bitter standoff has fueled the fastest growth in nuclear stockpiles in the world today.



The countries have fought three wars since independence from Britain in 1947.



Last year, Pakistani officials expressed serious concern about Indian antiballistic missile testing, with Pakistani Foreign Minister Sartaj Aziz telling the country's Senate that it could lead to the "nuclearization" of the Indian Ocean.



Both countries have routinely tested ballistic missiles since they first became nuclear capable in 1998.



-ends-



