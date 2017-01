Trident

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 24, 2017)

There is widespread print and broadcast coverage today of the Defence Secretary’s statement to Parliament yesterday on Trident.You can read the Defence Secretary’s statement to Parliament here A Government spokesperson said:“The capability and effectiveness of the Trident missile, should we ever need to employ it,“In June, the Royal Navy conducted a routine unarmed Trident missile test launch from HMS Vengeance, as part of an operation which is designed to certify the submarine and its crew. Vengeance and her crew were successfully tested and certified, allowing Vengeance to return into service.“We have absolute confidence in our independent nuclear deterrent.“We do not provide further details on submarine operations for obvious national security reasons.”-ends-