ST Engineering Celebrates 50 Years of Technology and Innovation

SINGAPORE --- Many knew that ST Engineering was formed as a result of amalgamation in 1997, but most are not aware that the roots of ST Engineering trace 50 years back to the formation of Chartered Industries of Singapore on 27 January 1967 to manufacture 5.56mm ball rounds for the M16 rifle.



From a Singapore-centric company, ST Engineering has transformed into a leading defence and engineering group, with an illustrious history of delivering innovative solutions in the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors.



As ST Engineering celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, it is and remains passion- driven to engineer solutions that make a difference in Singapore and the global community. Hence, ‘Engineering with Passion’ was chosen as the theme to anchor the Group’s year-long Golden Jubilee celebration.



The theme underscores the unwavering dedication to innovation and a passion to succeed that ST Engineering has in every stage of its growth: its formation years when the pioneer companies were set up to support Singapore’s national defence; its expansion phase when businesses diversified into the commercial sector in Singapore and beyond; and the amalgamation involving defence related companies to form one core and enlarged group that sparked the transformation of ST Engineering.



“50th anniversary is a major milestone. It is truly remarkable how far ST Engineering has come when you consider our humble beginnings. We have much to be proud of. Over these five decades, ST Engineering has stayed true to its role, making significant contributions to the security of Singapore together with the Defence Technology Community. In the same vein, the Group has also grown in geography and reputation in defence, government and commercial sectors globally,” says Mr Kwa Chong Seng, Chairman of ST Engineering. “As we celebrate our Golden Jubilee, our philosophy is much more about forging forward than looking back. We are focused firmly on the future and remain resolute to accomplish more and create greater value for all our stakeholders.”



The rich history of ST Engineering comes to life at an exhibition that is held from 25 to 26 January 2017 at the Group’s headquarters in Ang Mo Kio, Singapore. Displays at the exhibition, open only to invited guests, capture the various growth phases of ST Engineering and showcase a selection of its world-class products and solutions.



A commemorative event is also held today in the presence of Guest-of-Honour, Ms Ho Ching, Executive Director and CEO of Temasek Holdings. Ms Ho joined Chartered Industries in 1987, and was later appointed President & CEO of the Singapore Technologies Group in 1997. She concurrently guided ST Engineering as its founding Chairman from 1997 to 2003. About 300 guests including customers, business partners, directors and senior management team as well as ST Engineering team of past and present will participate in the joyous occasion, and witness the sealing of time capsules that contains symbolic items representing the Group.



“As ST Engineering builds on its many successes, it will do well to remember its core purpose to make a difference in the lives of our fellow citizens, and our soldiers. As its management and team look to the future, they must also recognise that others before them have broken new grounds, created new pathways and sweated the course. We need to understand why decisions had been made the way they were. Only then can we have the wisdom to build on and improve the remarkable heritage of those who came before us,” says Ms Ho.



“ST Engineering has come a long way, with achievements in technology and innovation driven by its 23,000 employees,” says Mr Vincent Chong, President & CEO of ST Engineering. “As we embark on our new journey, we will continue to focus on growth and value creation. We will invest across business cycles, leverage our Group synergies more, and invest more in our people and seek to further spark employee passion so that every one of them builds meaningful connections with the Group’s mission for our next phase of growth.”



As part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations, the Group has commissioned a 50th anniversary commemorative book, which is an extension of its 40th anniversary commemorative book, to document the Group’s journey towards engineering excellence. More than 15,000 employees and their families will participate in the Group’s Family Day Carnival in July. Continued community efforts will also see ST Engineering initiating group-wide fundraising and volunteering drives, including a local Charity Golf in May with a target to raise S$1 million for supported charities. Throughout the year, employees will be rallied to volunteer for causes they are passionate about in hopes to reach a target of ’50 Good Deeds’ in 2017.





ST Engineering (Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd) is an integrated engineering group providing solutions and services in the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group reported revenue of $6.34b in FY2015 and ranks among the largest companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. ST Engineering has about 23,000 employees worldwide, and over 100 subsidiaries and associated companies in 46 cities across 24 countries.



It was formed through the amalgamation of engineering related companies under the Singapore Technologies group in 1997. However, ST Engineering traces its roots back 50 years with a rich history of delivering innovative engineering solutions. From humble beginnings as an ammunition manufacturer and subsequently as a military platforms service provider, ST Engineering is today a leading defence and engineering provider of air, land, sea and electronics solutions.



