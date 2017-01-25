CHICAGO --- The Boeing Company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $23.3 billion with GAAP earnings per share of $2.59 and core earnings per share (non-GAAP)* of $2.47 reflecting overall solid execution on production programs and services (Table 1).
Revenue was $94.6 billion for the full year reflecting strong commercial deliveries and services growth across the company. GAAP earnings per share totaled $7.61 and core earnings per share (non-GAAP)* totaled $7.24.
Guidance for 2017 is set at between $10.25 and $10.45 for GAAP earnings per share and between $9.10 and $9.30 for core earnings per share (non-GAAP)*.
Revenue guidance is between $90.5 and $92.5 billion, including increased commercial deliveries of between 760 and 765.
Operating cash flow is expected to increase by approximately $250 million to $10.75 billion and capital expenditures are expected to decline by approximately $300 million to $2.3 billion.
"With solid fourth-quarter operating performance and a sharp strategic focus, we extended our aerospace market leadership in our centennial year and positioned Boeing for continued growth and success in our second century," said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg.
"We led the industry in commercial airplane deliveries for the fifth consecutive year, achieved healthy sales in our defense, space and services segments, and produced record operating cash flow, which fueled investment in innovation and our people and generated significant returns to shareholders."
"Looking forward, our team is intent on accelerating productivity and program execution to deliver increasing cash and profitability from our large and diverse order backlog of nearly $500 billion, standing up our new integrated services business, and capturing an even greater share of the the growing global aerospace market to deliver superior value to our customers, shareholders and employees."
