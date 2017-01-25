Defence News

(Source: Netherland Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 25, 2017)

It looks a little like an oversized hand grenade, but it’s a Milsenz, a small black motion detector to warn soldiers when anyone approaches on foot. (NL MoD photo)

The Royal Netherlands Army and KPN have presented an innovative gadget: Milsenz, a small black ball that warns servicemen and women when the enemy is approaching. A look at the Defence news 16 – 22 January



It acts as a kind of motion detector, which registers sound, light and heat through sensors. The outside of this piece of equipment is printed by a 3D printer and can be any shape desired.



The equipment enables military units to gather information about areas that are not directly visible to them.



The equipment has now been tested during an army exercise and the commandos will soon take it with them on an exercise in the United States.



-ends-

