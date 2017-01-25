Leonardo Repays Panama with Helicopters for Cancelled Radar Contract

(Source: Forecast International; issued Jan 25, 2017)

ROME --- On January 11, 2017, the Panama Embassy in Rome signed a contract with AgustaWestland, a subsidiary of Leonardo, for the manufacture and delivery of two new helicopters to the Republic of Panama.



The contract was signed by Daniele Romiti, representing the supplier, AgustaWestland, and Marco Signorini on behalf of Selex ES, as the payer. Panamanian Ambassador to Italy, Fernando Berguido, signed on behalf of Panama.



The helicopters to be delivered are AW139M, and are worth €14.5 million ($15.6 million) each. However, Panama will not have to pay this amount to Leonardo. Instead the government is using a credit in its favor. The credit comes from a dispute over radar systems delivered to Panama by Selex ES, another subsidiary of Leonardo.



Panama was not happy with the performance of the radar systems and terminated the contract. As part of the termination agreement, Leonardo returned a little more than $30 million in the form of a loan to the Panamanian government. With the agreement signed on January 11, Leonard will repay the loan through the delivery of the two helicopters.



The manufacturing time of the aircraft is 12 months and includes a special bulletproof reinforcement. The contract includes the maintenance and guarantee for 3 years as well as the training of pilots and mechanics. Both aircraft will be manufactured at the AgustaWestland factory in Philadelphia, United States.



-ends-

