RUAG Wins Important Contract for the French Army

(Source: RUAG; issued Jan 25, 2017)

RUAG Defence is strengthening its position as the global leader in simulation systems by providing equipment to the combat training centres of the French Army.



In December 2016, the Délégation Générale de l’Armement (DGA) awarded RUAG Defence France and its partner THALES with the contract for the CERBERE program. The aim of this contract is to upgrade the equipment used in France's national combat training centres (Sissonne and Mailly le Camp) and to supply simulation equipment to French Army regiments.



CERBERE is a new-generation simulation system for training land forces under real operational conditions. The equipment provided by RUAG Defence France will allow combined units training in national centres to conduct exercises under extremely realistic conditions.



RUAG Defence, the world leader in comprehensive solutions for simulation systems and equipment, will apply its expertise to the CERBERE program – specifically, this means individual infantry can experience simulated weapons fire and its effect. In Sissonne, RUAG Defence France will install equipment on each of the 300 buildings in the urban combat training village for 96 hours of exercises, involving 3 joint tactical sub-groups (SGTIA) comprising 1,000 personnel and 250 vehicles against an opposing force (OPFOR). Finally, the pyrotechnics, smoke machines and loud-speakers provided by RUAG Defence France as part of the contract will make training more realistic by adding visual and audio effects to simulate the stress of combat.



CERBERE comprises almost 3,000 participants and props (infantry, tanks, mines, buildings, etc.). For this program, RUAG Defence France will gear the system towards providing all the sub-systems and equipment necessary for large-scale exercises.



"CERBERE is a vital contract for RUAG Defence France. It solidifies our position as the world leader in simulation systems and opens up interesting avenues in this area. This is a major responsibility, as our equipment will be used to improve the effectiveness of the training centres of the French Army. Furthermore, the project has also allowed us to establish a close partnership with THALES," states François Traxel, Managing Director RUAG Defence France.



Focus on infantry combat Simulator



The RUAG Defence combat simulator is renowned for its precision and world-leading performance. It comprises a harness with sensors worn by the soldier and a laser transmitter module attached to the weapon. It offers the following features:

-- High-precision small-arms fire simulation;

-- Vulnerability of different body parts;

-- Vitals of combatant

-- Incorporation of types of ammunition and protection equipment.



-ends-

