Germany Has Decided to Extend the Leasing Contract of the Heron, Which Has Reached 30,000 Operational Flight Hours in Afghanistan

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued Jan 26, 2017)

The German military’s Heron contract, renewed on Jan. 2, is contracted to Airbus DS Airborne Solutions (ADAS), which operates the Heron 1 aircraft system in a consortium together with the manufacturer, Israel Aerospace Industries. (IAI photo)