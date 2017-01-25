HMS St Albans Escorts Russian Warships Through Channel

(Source: Royal Navy; issued Jan 25, 2017)

The Royal Navy frigate HMS St Albans escorts the Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov and the nuclear powered guided missile cruiser Petr Velikiy as they sail through the English Channel on their way back to Russia. (UK MoD photo)

Royal Navy warship HMS St Albans is escorting the Russian Admiral Kuznetsov carrier task group back through the Channel today.



The Portsmouth-based Type 23 frigate is keeping watch on the Russian aircraft carrier, which is being accompanied by a cruiser and a salvage tug, as it passes close to UK territorial waters on its way home from operations in Syria.



HMS St Albans, equipped with a Merlin helicopter and state-of-the-art radar, has worked in company with RAF Typhoon aircraft to monitor the ship and provide reassurance to the nations which border the North Sea and English Channel.



“We will keep a close eye on the Admiral Kuznetsov as it skulks back to Russia; a ship of shame whose mission has only extended the suffering of the Syrian people,” said Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon. “We are man-marking these vessels every step of the way around the UK as part of our steadfast commitment to keep Britain safe.”



Remaining at a respectful distance, but keeping the Russian warships clearly visible, Royal Navy sailors keep watch on every movement through their binoculars and use state-of-the-art radars to track the course and speed of the ships as they pass close to the UK.



“This tasking demonstrates the Royal Navy’s commitment to protecting our home waters and readiness to undertake short notice operations,” said Commander Chris Ansell, the Commanding Officer of HMS St Albans.



“The movements of the Russian ships are being continually monitored in a co-ordinated response between the Royal Navy, RAF and our NATO partners. As an island nation, the security of the seas around our coastline is vital and this sort of task is routine business for HMS St Albans and the Royal Navy, which stands ready at all times to protect UK territorial waters.



“My ship’s company of 190 sailors take great pride in the role they play as one of the UK’s on-call warships to deal with this type of situation.”



The Kuznetsov carrier group previously passed through the Channel last autumn on its way to the Mediterranean and was escorted by Type 45 destroyer HMS Duncan and Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond.



This latest task comes at the start of a busy year for the Royal Navy, following on from 12 months of high activity in 2016. This included responding to Russian activity in the North Sea, English Channel and North Atlantic, supporting EU and NATO-led operations in the Mediterranean and Aegean, helping safeguard Britain’s overseas territories and taking the fight to Daesh by leading a US Navy task force in the Gulf.



All this comes on top of many of the Royal Navy’s standard deployments, such as Type 45 destroyer HMS Daring’s work on maritime security in the Middle East and HMS Protector’s surveying role in the Antarctic.



At the peak of activity in 2016, Royal Navy sailors were involved in 22 operations at home and abroad, serving on nearly 30 ships, submarines, support vessels and Fleet Air Arm Squadrons – involving 8,325 sailors and Royal Marines in all.



This pace of operations will continue into 2017 and during the first quarter of the year, one third of the Royal Navy’s front-line strength will be deployed on global operations.



(ends)



British Minister Calls Russian Aircraft Carrier 'Ship of Shame' for Syria Role

(Source: Radio Free Europe; issued Jan 26, 2017)

British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon called Russia's only aircraft carrier "the ship of shame" and sent escorts as it passed the English coast on its way home from bombing raids in Syria.



The British ministry said it deployed Typhoon jets and a frigate to shadow the Admiral Kuznetsov and its support vessels as it sailed through the English Channel to the North Sea on January 25.



"We will keep a close eye on the Admiral Kuznetsov as it skulks back to Russia, a ship of shame whose mission has only extended the suffering of the Syrian people," Fallon said.



"We are man-marking these vessels every step of the way around the U.K. as part of our steadfast commitment to keep Britain safe."



Planes on the aging carrier had been taking part in Russian bombing of rebel forces in Syria's civil war, a campaign that was widely accused in the West of indiscriminately targeting civilians.



Russia criticized the British action.



"Russian military vessels did not require this kind of senseless escort. They know how to find their way through this stretch of sea," said Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.



-ends-

